Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

This 3 Bedroom and 1.5 bathroom Townhome comes completely renovated. Natural hardwood floors, open floor plan, large master bedroom, brand new stainless steel appliances, full size wash machine and dryer, ceiling fans in every room, and partially finished basement. Located on a quiet street, just minutes away from schools, churches, bus lines, subway, I-83 and I-695. Don't let this great opportunity pass you by. Contact us to set up a viewing today!!!