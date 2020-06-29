All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 26 2020 at 1:03 AM

542 S CHARLES STREET

542 South Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

542 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Otterbein

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
DEDICATED PARKING and PET FRIENDLY! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath Luxury Townhouse in the highly sought after Harborway East community in Baltimore's downtown Otterbien neighborhood. Newly renovated and super clean. Secure dedicated parking space. New kitchen cabinets, appliances and granite counter tops. Wood burning fireplace. Located on prestigious Charles Street, across of the grand 414 Light Street building with numerous restaurants and shops. Seconds to the Inner Harbor, Camden Yards, Federal Hill, Cross Street Market University of Maryland Medical Campus and M&T Bank Stadium. Short commute to Johns Hopkins and University of Baltimore. $500 bonus to Leasing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 S CHARLES STREET have any available units?
542 S CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 542 S CHARLES STREET have?
Some of 542 S CHARLES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 542 S CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
542 S CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 S CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 542 S CHARLES STREET is pet friendly.
Does 542 S CHARLES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 542 S CHARLES STREET offers parking.
Does 542 S CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 542 S CHARLES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 S CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 542 S CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 542 S CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 542 S CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 542 S CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 542 S CHARLES STREET has units with dishwashers.
