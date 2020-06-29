542 S CHARLES STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

DEDICATED PARKING and PET FRIENDLY! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath Luxury Townhouse in the highly sought after Harborway East community in Baltimore's downtown Otterbien neighborhood. Newly renovated and super clean. Secure dedicated parking space. New kitchen cabinets, appliances and granite counter tops. Wood burning fireplace. Located on prestigious Charles Street, across of the grand 414 Light Street building with numerous restaurants and shops. Seconds to the Inner Harbor, Camden Yards, Federal Hill, Cross Street Market University of Maryland Medical Campus and M&T Bank Stadium. Short commute to Johns Hopkins and University of Baltimore. $500 bonus to Leasing agent.