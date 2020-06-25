All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
538 Lucia Ave
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

538 Lucia Ave

538 Lucia Avenue · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

538 Lucia Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Yale Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Town home in Yale Heights in Southwest Baltimore - Recent renovation. Wood floors throughout, updated kitchen, separate dining room. Fully finished basement with bedroom, bath, and laundry. Fenced back yard. Very quiet street in quiet neighborhood. Credit, prior rental history, and employment check required. Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com or email leasing @baltrentals.com for more information. Central air and heat.

3BR Housing vouchers welcome.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

(RLNE4881672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 Lucia Ave have any available units?
538 Lucia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 538 Lucia Ave have?
Some of 538 Lucia Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 Lucia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
538 Lucia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Lucia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 538 Lucia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 538 Lucia Ave offer parking?
No, 538 Lucia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 538 Lucia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 Lucia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Lucia Ave have a pool?
No, 538 Lucia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 538 Lucia Ave have accessible units?
No, 538 Lucia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Lucia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 538 Lucia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
