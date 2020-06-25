538 Lucia Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Town home in Yale Heights in Southwest Baltimore - Recent renovation. Wood floors throughout, updated kitchen, separate dining room. Fully finished basement with bedroom, bath, and laundry. Fenced back yard. Very quiet street in quiet neighborhood. Credit, prior rental history, and employment check required. Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com or email leasing @baltrentals.com for more information. Central air and heat.



3BR Housing vouchers welcome.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.



(RLNE4881672)