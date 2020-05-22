538 E Fort Avenue

Amenities

This charming townhouse has many lovely amenities! Walk in to rich amber hued hardwood floors, with a brick accent wall that adds texture and color. Modern gas fireplace lends a warm and cozy feel. Open floor plan makes the most of the space available. The kitchen has lots of oak cabinets, beautiful deep moss tile back splash, coordinating thick counters and easy care tile floors and big double stainless sink. Large pass through to the living area, so you can still be with your guests and/or family while cooking. The updated bathroom wows with it's sage and white colors and both tub and separate shower. Two bedrooms, one with wood flooring and brick accent wall and the other carpeted with taupe wall color. Additionally, there's a big roof deck with great views! Enjoy life on the waterfront! So many great things to do, and great eateries! Call Erica to see this one of a kind property! Erica 443.272.1017 600 Credit Score No Evictions/ Felonies Make 3x Monthly Rent