Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
538 E Fort Avenue
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:54 PM

538 E Fort Avenue

538 East Fort Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

538 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
This charming townhouse has many lovely amenities! Walk in to rich amber hued hardwood floors, with a brick accent wall that adds texture and color. Modern gas fireplace lends a warm and cozy feel. Open floor plan makes the most of the space available. The kitchen has lots of oak cabinets, beautiful deep moss tile back splash, coordinating thick counters and easy care tile floors and big double stainless sink. Large pass through to the living area, so you can still be with your guests and/or family while cooking. The updated bathroom wows with it's sage and white colors and both tub and separate shower. Two bedrooms, one with wood flooring and brick accent wall and the other carpeted with taupe wall color. Additionally, there's a big roof deck with great views! Enjoy life on the waterfront! So many great things to do, and great eateries! Call Erica to see this one of a kind property! Erica 443.272.1017 600 Credit Score No Evictions/ Felonies Make 3x Monthly Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 E Fort Avenue have any available units?
538 E Fort Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 538 E Fort Avenue have?
Some of 538 E Fort Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 E Fort Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
538 E Fort Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 E Fort Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 538 E Fort Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 538 E Fort Avenue offer parking?
No, 538 E Fort Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 538 E Fort Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 E Fort Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 E Fort Avenue have a pool?
No, 538 E Fort Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 538 E Fort Avenue have accessible units?
No, 538 E Fort Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 538 E Fort Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 538 E Fort Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

