534 Canton Ct

Spacious 3 bedroom townhome with attached one car garage in the heart of Brewers Hill boasts an open floorplan and tons of natural light. Main level offers a large, fully-equipped eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, a rear deck for entertaining as well as a living room/dining room combo and powder room. The upper level provides for a master suite with walk-in closet and the ensuite plus an additional bedroom and hall bath. The bonus top level features a 3rd bedroom plus a sitting area overlooking a top floor deck that's perfect for watching the fireworks! Full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience.



3 Minute drive to Patterson Park

Convenient to I-95, I-895, Eastern Ave, and Pulaski Hwy

Minutes from restaurants, shopping, and amenities



Dogs or cats welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



