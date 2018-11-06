All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

534 Canton Ct

534 Canton Court · No Longer Available
Location

534 Canton Court, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome with attached one car garage in the heart of Brewers Hill boasts an open floorplan and tons of natural light. Main level offers a large, fully-equipped eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, a rear deck for entertaining as well as a living room/dining room combo and powder room. The upper level provides for a master suite with walk-in closet and the ensuite plus an additional bedroom and hall bath. The bonus top level features a 3rd bedroom plus a sitting area overlooking a top floor deck that's perfect for watching the fireworks! Full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience.

3 Minute drive to Patterson Park
Convenient to I-95, I-895, Eastern Ave, and Pulaski Hwy
Minutes from restaurants, shopping, and amenities

Dogs or cats welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore

(RLNE4847832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Canton Ct have any available units?
534 Canton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 Canton Ct have?
Some of 534 Canton Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Canton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
534 Canton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Canton Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 Canton Ct is pet friendly.
Does 534 Canton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 534 Canton Ct offers parking.
Does 534 Canton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 534 Canton Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Canton Ct have a pool?
No, 534 Canton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 534 Canton Ct have accessible units?
No, 534 Canton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Canton Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 Canton Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
