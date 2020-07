Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

fully rehabbed brand new single house 4-level finished with 4 br 3 full bath, finished basement with 1 full bath, laundry on site, wood floor. sun room off living room first floor, rear deck second floor overlooking rear yard. fenced rear yard. two car garage with long drive way for additional parking...convenient to down town Baltimore and 695...serious inquires. credit check and income qualification needed.