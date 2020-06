Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

This adorable porch front home boasts 5 bedrooms and is situated in a very quiet, well kept street. Granite countertops, and an additional set cabinets with granite countertop added to the kitchen! Freshly painted and a brand new central air system installed!! Living room has French doors. This place is adorable! Call Pay Your Rent Property Management at 410-558-0066 to schedule a showing.