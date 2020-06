Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils

Fantastic 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in North Baltimore!

Apartment in townhome located near Pimlico, Sinai Hospital, Zoo, parks, golf and more!



Property highlights



- Hardwood floors throughout

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Water is included in the monthly rent

- Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and cable

- No pets



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4970860)