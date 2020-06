Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Contemporary condo recently renovated just steps from all of the action. Modern Kitchen with Stainless appliances and granite counters, Very spacious living room and bedroom areas. Master bedroom with private FULL bathroom. Off Street parking in secured lot. Closets and Attic Storage! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION please see the map location so you can see exactly how close to the Inner Harbor, Downtown and Oriole Park