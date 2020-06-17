Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

525 E Gittings Street Available 04/15/19 Updated 2 Bedroom w/ Rooftop Deck - Locust Point - Updated 2 bedroom townhome in Locust Point boasts a rooftop deck with water views! The main level offers a spacious open floorplan with a fully-equipped kitchen and bonus breakfast room. The upper level provides a master suite plus an additional bedroom and hall bath. Additional features include a finished lower level with storage and laundry room with washer/dryer and 1/2 bath.



Pets under 20lbs welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE4806338)