525 E Gittings Street
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

525 E Gittings Street

525 East Gittings Street · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Riverside
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

525 East Gittings Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
525 E Gittings Street Available 04/15/19 Updated 2 Bedroom w/ Rooftop Deck - Locust Point - Updated 2 bedroom townhome in Locust Point boasts a rooftop deck with water views! The main level offers a spacious open floorplan with a fully-equipped kitchen and bonus breakfast room. The upper level provides a master suite plus an additional bedroom and hall bath. Additional features include a finished lower level with storage and laundry room with washer/dryer and 1/2 bath.

Pets under 20lbs welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4806338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 E Gittings Street have any available units?
525 E Gittings Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 E Gittings Street have?
Some of 525 E Gittings Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 E Gittings Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 E Gittings Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 E Gittings Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 E Gittings Street is pet friendly.
Does 525 E Gittings Street offer parking?
No, 525 E Gittings Street does not offer parking.
Does 525 E Gittings Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 E Gittings Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 E Gittings Street have a pool?
No, 525 E Gittings Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 E Gittings Street have accessible units?
No, 525 E Gittings Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 E Gittings Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 E Gittings Street does not have units with dishwashers.
