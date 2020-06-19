All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

5237 Linden Heights Ave

5237 Linden Heights Avenue · (855) 464-8500 ext. 00
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5237 Linden Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Woodmere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5237 Linden Heights Ave · Avail. now

$1,147

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Exceptional 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Rental home in Arlington (Baltimore)! - Clean 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home located in the desirable Arlington neighborhood. This home has so many charming qualities and grand architectural features including:
*Striking laminate wood flooring throughout the first level and bedrooms.
*Vast welcoming entrance
*Family Room
*Dedicated Dining Room w/ Built-In Hutch!
*2nd Level Balcony!!
*Finished Basement w/ bathroom
*All Seasons walled-in Front Porch
*Premium Ceramic Tile Flooring in Full Bathroom & Kitchen

The kitchen embraces a brightness from natural light and features including;
*Light Oak Cabinets
*Over-sized Stainless Steel Side by Side Refrigerator with Bottom Drawer Freezer!
*Ample counter and prep space.

This elegant home will not last long, be the first to apply today! 855-464-8500

Section 8 Accepted.
Cats & Small Dogs Considered on a case-by-case basis (additional monthly rent applies)

*All Properties Are Rented As-Is

**Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance Program

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5765014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5237 Linden Heights Ave have any available units?
5237 Linden Heights Ave has a unit available for $1,147 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5237 Linden Heights Ave have?
Some of 5237 Linden Heights Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5237 Linden Heights Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5237 Linden Heights Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5237 Linden Heights Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5237 Linden Heights Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5237 Linden Heights Ave offer parking?
No, 5237 Linden Heights Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5237 Linden Heights Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5237 Linden Heights Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5237 Linden Heights Ave have a pool?
No, 5237 Linden Heights Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5237 Linden Heights Ave have accessible units?
No, 5237 Linden Heights Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5237 Linden Heights Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5237 Linden Heights Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
