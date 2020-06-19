5237 Linden Heights Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Exceptional 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Rental home in Arlington (Baltimore)! - Clean 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home located in the desirable Arlington neighborhood. This home has so many charming qualities and grand architectural features including:

*Striking laminate wood flooring throughout the first level and bedrooms.

*Vast welcoming entrance

*Family Room

*Dedicated Dining Room w/ Built-In Hutch!

*2nd Level Balcony!!

*Finished Basement w/ bathroom

*All Seasons walled-in Front Porch

*Premium Ceramic Tile Flooring in Full Bathroom & Kitchen



The kitchen embraces a brightness from natural light and features including;

*Light Oak Cabinets

*Over-sized Stainless Steel Side by Side Refrigerator with Bottom Drawer Freezer!

*Ample counter and prep space.



This elegant home will not last long, be the first to apply today! 855-464-8500



Section 8 Accepted.

Cats & Small Dogs Considered on a case-by-case basis (additional monthly rent applies)



*All Properties Are Rented As-Is



**Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance Program



(RLNE5765014)