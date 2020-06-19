5237 Linden Heights Ave

Amenities
Exceptional 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Rental home in Arlington (Baltimore)! - Clean 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home located in the desirable Arlington neighborhood. This home has so many charming qualities and grand architectural features including:
*Striking laminate wood flooring throughout the first level and bedrooms.
*Vast welcoming entrance
*Family Room
*Dedicated Dining Room w/ Built-In Hutch!
*2nd Level Balcony!!
*Finished Basement w/ bathroom
*All Seasons walled-in Front Porch
*Premium Ceramic Tile Flooring in Full Bathroom & Kitchen
The kitchen embraces a brightness from natural light and features including;
*Light Oak Cabinets
*Over-sized Stainless Steel Side by Side Refrigerator with Bottom Drawer Freezer!
*Ample counter and prep space.
This elegant home will not last long, be the first to apply today! 855-464-8500
Section 8 Accepted.
Cats & Small Dogs Considered on a case-by-case basis (additional monthly rent applies)
*All Properties Are Rented As-Is
**Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance Program
