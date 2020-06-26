All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
522 S BETHEL STREET
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

522 S BETHEL STREET

522 South Bethel Street · No Longer Available
Location

522 South Bethel Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
RECENTLY RENOVATED. ROOF TOP DECK WITH WONDERFUL VIEW, STAINLESS STAIN APPLIANCES, MARBLE COUNTERTOP, HARD WOOD FLOORS, EASY WALKING ACCESS TO FELLS, INNER HARBOR, AND CANTON. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 S BETHEL STREET have any available units?
522 S BETHEL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 S BETHEL STREET have?
Some of 522 S BETHEL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 S BETHEL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
522 S BETHEL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 S BETHEL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 522 S BETHEL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 522 S BETHEL STREET offer parking?
No, 522 S BETHEL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 522 S BETHEL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 S BETHEL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 S BETHEL STREET have a pool?
No, 522 S BETHEL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 522 S BETHEL STREET have accessible units?
No, 522 S BETHEL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 522 S BETHEL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 S BETHEL STREET has units with dishwashers.
