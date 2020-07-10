Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

515 S. Linwood Ave. Available 07/15/20 515 S. Linwood Ave/2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Canton - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse in Canton. First level is open floor plan with amazing hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Two large bedroom with own bathrooms and great closet space. Enjoy beautiful evenings on the rooftop deck with beautiful views. Close to Patterson Park. Finished basement area with half bathroom. Available Mid-July. $1900 Monthly + Utilities.



(RLNE4004945)