All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 515 S. Linwood Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
515 S. Linwood Ave.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

515 S. Linwood Ave.

515 South Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

515 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
515 S. Linwood Ave. Available 07/15/20 515 S. Linwood Ave/2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Canton - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse in Canton. First level is open floor plan with amazing hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Two large bedroom with own bathrooms and great closet space. Enjoy beautiful evenings on the rooftop deck with beautiful views. Close to Patterson Park. Finished basement area with half bathroom. Available Mid-July. $1900 Monthly + Utilities.

(RLNE4004945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 S. Linwood Ave. have any available units?
515 S. Linwood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 S. Linwood Ave. have?
Some of 515 S. Linwood Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 S. Linwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
515 S. Linwood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 S. Linwood Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 S. Linwood Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 515 S. Linwood Ave. offer parking?
No, 515 S. Linwood Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 515 S. Linwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 S. Linwood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 S. Linwood Ave. have a pool?
No, 515 S. Linwood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 515 S. Linwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 515 S. Linwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 515 S. Linwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 S. Linwood Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland