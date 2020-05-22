All apartments in Baltimore
515 S ANN STREET
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:09 AM

515 S ANN STREET

515 South Ann Street · No Longer Available
Location

515 South Ann Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Perfect pad in Fells Point. First floor rear unit on Ann Street across from local favorite Peter's Inn. Access through the alley gate. This one bedroom offers the ideal location steps from the water and Fells Point Main Street. One full bath with claw foot tub/shower and in-unit laundry. Well maintained, freshly painted and awesome local Landlord. Schedule a showing today! Available for immediate occupancy. Applicants please use uploaded Coldwell Banker Application. The application fee is $50 + $50 move-in fee if approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

