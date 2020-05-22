515 S ANN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Perfect pad in Fells Point. First floor rear unit on Ann Street across from local favorite Peter's Inn. Access through the alley gate. This one bedroom offers the ideal location steps from the water and Fells Point Main Street. One full bath with claw foot tub/shower and in-unit laundry. Well maintained, freshly painted and awesome local Landlord. Schedule a showing today! Available for immediate occupancy. Applicants please use uploaded Coldwell Banker Application. The application fee is $50 + $50 move-in fee if approved.