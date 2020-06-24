514 S WOLFE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Welcome home! Live in the heart of Fells Point District. Beautifully maintained three bedroom two bath home near it all. Minutes from downtown. Blocks from the water. Wood floors throughout. Spacious and light filled bedrooms. Main level laundry room (full size). Enjoy a private courtyard with side alley access. Take in city views and fireworks from the roof top deck. Step out to dozens of restaurants and shops in Fells Point Main Street. Be near it all with everything that South East Baltimore has to offer.