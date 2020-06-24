All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 514 S WOLFE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
514 S WOLFE STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

514 S WOLFE STREET

514 South Wolfe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

514 South Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Welcome home! Live in the heart of Fells Point District. Beautifully maintained three bedroom two bath home near it all. Minutes from downtown. Blocks from the water. Wood floors throughout. Spacious and light filled bedrooms. Main level laundry room (full size). Enjoy a private courtyard with side alley access. Take in city views and fireworks from the roof top deck. Step out to dozens of restaurants and shops in Fells Point Main Street. Be near it all with everything that South East Baltimore has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 S WOLFE STREET have any available units?
514 S WOLFE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 S WOLFE STREET have?
Some of 514 S WOLFE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 S WOLFE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
514 S WOLFE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 S WOLFE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 514 S WOLFE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 514 S WOLFE STREET offer parking?
No, 514 S WOLFE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 514 S WOLFE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 S WOLFE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 S WOLFE STREET have a pool?
No, 514 S WOLFE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 514 S WOLFE STREET have accessible units?
No, 514 S WOLFE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 514 S WOLFE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 S WOLFE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland