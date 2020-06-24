514 South Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD 21231 Fells Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Welcome home! Live in the heart of Fells Point District. Beautifully maintained three bedroom two bath home near it all. Minutes from downtown. Blocks from the water. Wood floors throughout. Spacious and light filled bedrooms. Main level laundry room (full size). Enjoy a private courtyard with side alley access. Take in city views and fireworks from the roof top deck. Step out to dozens of restaurants and shops in Fells Point Main Street. Be near it all with everything that South East Baltimore has to offer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 514 S WOLFE STREET have any available units?
514 S WOLFE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 S WOLFE STREET have?
Some of 514 S WOLFE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 S WOLFE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
514 S WOLFE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.