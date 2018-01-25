All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5118 Harford Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5118 Harford Rd
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:49 PM

5118 Harford Rd

5118 Harford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5118 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21214
Lauraville

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
5118 HARFORD RD BALTIMORE, MD 21214
Financing available with 20% down
OR
Lease/Rent To Own with 5% down.

DESCRIPTION:
With Olive Branch Property Trust's Work For Equity Program, we give you credit to all the work done towards your Downpayment if you choose to do some or all the repairs on the property. Or we would do it for you. Your choice!!!
"Photos show the current condition of the property. It is newly renovated"
This home is available through our Path to Home Ownership® Membership Program

Own this beautifully renovated large 3beds /2baths located in Baltimore, MD. A Townhouse with finished basement, in the center of Lauraville and Hamilton Northeast of Baltimore. Convenient to 95 and 695 and many shopping centers.This unit features hardwood flooring in living and dining room area, inclusive of major appliances. Carpet installed in rooms. Ready for moving in anytime.

Call 443-241-8537 to begin, or fill out our preliminary application online (just visit our website at www.honeyifoundmyhouse.com). Please provide accurate name, email and phone number so we can get back to you.

*No Credit or Bad credit? No Problem! Your Income is Your Credit!!!

Path to Home Ownership® Membership Program: Our team of Certified Affordable Housing Providers® will guide you through this unique program to help you achieve the American Dream of Home Ownership! We work with anyone regardless of the status of your credit or any financial issues from the past, we have an option for you and an expert to help you achieve the right home for you and your family, as long as your income could support the monthly payment on the property then we're good to go. We do credit restoration to those who couldn't qualify to get a loan from the bank to purchase a home due to low credit score, we would serve as your bank till you could qualify for a traditional bank loan. Apply now to see which program fits best for you!

"The company's goal is to help individual to
get out from rental and get an American Dream
of Home Ownership."

*This property is available for Rent to Own, Owner Financing or Purchase through the Path to Home Ownership® Membership Program
*Downpayment does not require a fix amount, but the more downpayment you put in the better for you to pay less monthly rental than the usual $1700/mo.
*Pets are welcome in our Pet-Friendly Property, for a maximum of 2 pets and they can't be bigger than 10lbs (unless it's a big pet)
*Unfortunately, due to the nature of our program, we are unable to work with the SECTION 8 Housing Voucher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5118 Harford Rd have any available units?
5118 Harford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5118 Harford Rd have?
Some of 5118 Harford Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5118 Harford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5118 Harford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5118 Harford Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5118 Harford Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5118 Harford Rd offer parking?
No, 5118 Harford Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5118 Harford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5118 Harford Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5118 Harford Rd have a pool?
No, 5118 Harford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5118 Harford Rd have accessible units?
No, 5118 Harford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5118 Harford Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5118 Harford Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland