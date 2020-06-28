All apartments in Baltimore
5108 Woolverton Ave 1
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

5108 Woolverton Ave 1

5108 Woolverton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5108 Woolverton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Central Park Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic 3 bedroom/1 bathroom townhome in Central Park Heights!

Property highlights

- Newly renovated on a quiet block with insulated windows
- Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Finished basement with 1/4 bathroom
- Equipped with washer/dryer in unit
- Enjoy the outdoors on the front porch or rear balcony
- 2 assigned parking spots with additional street parking
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- No pets!
- Vouchers considered!

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5120766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5108 Woolverton Ave 1 have any available units?
5108 Woolverton Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5108 Woolverton Ave 1 have?
Some of 5108 Woolverton Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5108 Woolverton Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5108 Woolverton Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 Woolverton Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5108 Woolverton Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5108 Woolverton Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5108 Woolverton Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 5108 Woolverton Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5108 Woolverton Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 Woolverton Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 5108 Woolverton Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5108 Woolverton Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 5108 Woolverton Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 Woolverton Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5108 Woolverton Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
