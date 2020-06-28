5108 Woolverton Ave 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel

Fantastic 3 bedroom/1 bathroom townhome in Central Park Heights!



Property highlights



- Newly renovated on a quiet block with insulated windows

- Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Finished basement with 1/4 bathroom

- Equipped with washer/dryer in unit

- Enjoy the outdoors on the front porch or rear balcony

- 2 assigned parking spots with additional street parking

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- No pets!

- Vouchers considered!



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5120766)