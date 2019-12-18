507 S Clinton St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom townhome in Canton with 4 finished levels! Featuring an open floorplan with hardwood floors and tons of natural light. Modern kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and separate raised dining area leading to a fenced yard. Two master suites complete with jetted tubs and custom showers plus a rooftop deck with gorgeous city views! Finished basement with full-size washer/dryer for added convenience.



Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



(RLNE4972410)