507 S Clinton St
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

507 S Clinton St

507 South Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

507 South Clinton Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom townhome in Canton with 4 finished levels! Featuring an open floorplan with hardwood floors and tons of natural light. Modern kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and separate raised dining area leading to a fenced yard. Two master suites complete with jetted tubs and custom showers plus a rooftop deck with gorgeous city views! Finished basement with full-size washer/dryer for added convenience.

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE4972410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 S Clinton St have any available units?
507 S Clinton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 S Clinton St have?
Some of 507 S Clinton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 S Clinton St currently offering any rent specials?
507 S Clinton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 S Clinton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 S Clinton St is pet friendly.
Does 507 S Clinton St offer parking?
No, 507 S Clinton St does not offer parking.
Does 507 S Clinton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 S Clinton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 S Clinton St have a pool?
No, 507 S Clinton St does not have a pool.
Does 507 S Clinton St have accessible units?
No, 507 S Clinton St does not have accessible units.
Does 507 S Clinton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 S Clinton St has units with dishwashers.
