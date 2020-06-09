504 S East Ave

Amenities

3-bed, 2-bath in Canton w/ 1/2 off 1st Month! - Property Id: 85671



Beautifully renovated townhome in Canton featuring 2-beds, 2-full baths, multiple decks, hardwood floors and much more. 1st floor offers hardwoods with open floor plan, renovated kitchen that walks out to private, raised deck. 2nd floor offers hardwoods with 2 bedrooms (one with private deck) and full bath. Finished basement is great entertaining or living space with full bath and walk-out to rear yard. Owner provides cleaning service once/month. Owner is flexible with lease length. 1/2 off first months' rent with 15-month lease.

