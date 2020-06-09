All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 504 S East Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
504 S East Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

504 S East Ave

504 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

504 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3-bed, 2-bath in Canton w/ 1/2 off 1st Month! - Property Id: 85671

Beautifully renovated townhome in Canton featuring 2-beds, 2-full baths, multiple decks, hardwood floors and much more. 1st floor offers hardwoods with open floor plan, renovated kitchen that walks out to private, raised deck. 2nd floor offers hardwoods with 2 bedrooms (one with private deck) and full bath. Finished basement is great entertaining or living space with full bath and walk-out to rear yard. Owner provides cleaning service once/month. Owner is flexible with lease length. 1/2 off first months' rent with 15-month lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85671
Property Id 85671

(RLNE4503471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 S East Ave have any available units?
504 S East Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 S East Ave have?
Some of 504 S East Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 S East Ave currently offering any rent specials?
504 S East Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 S East Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 S East Ave is pet friendly.
Does 504 S East Ave offer parking?
No, 504 S East Ave does not offer parking.
Does 504 S East Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 S East Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 S East Ave have a pool?
No, 504 S East Ave does not have a pool.
Does 504 S East Ave have accessible units?
No, 504 S East Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 504 S East Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 S East Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland