All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5 S CURLEY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5 S CURLEY STREET
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

5 S CURLEY STREET

5 South Curley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeously remodeled 3 bedroom 3 full bath home next to Patterson Park. Open concept floor plan with hardwood floors on main level featuring living/dining/kitchen and a separate den/office room. There's a new kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful remodeled bathrooms with neutral decor. Enjoy evenings on spacious deck off upper level bedroom. Lower level features a 3rd bedroom or family room, full bath, laundry and storage area. Convenient location near everything downtown has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 S CURLEY STREET have any available units?
5 S CURLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 S CURLEY STREET have?
Some of 5 S CURLEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 S CURLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5 S CURLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 S CURLEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5 S CURLEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5 S CURLEY STREET offer parking?
No, 5 S CURLEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5 S CURLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 S CURLEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 S CURLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 5 S CURLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5 S CURLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 5 S CURLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5 S CURLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 S CURLEY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland