5 S CURLEY STREET

Gorgeously remodeled 3 bedroom 3 full bath home next to Patterson Park. Open concept floor plan with hardwood floors on main level featuring living/dining/kitchen and a separate den/office room. There's a new kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful remodeled bathrooms with neutral decor. Enjoy evenings on spacious deck off upper level bedroom. Lower level features a 3rd bedroom or family room, full bath, laundry and storage area. Convenient location near everything downtown has to offer.