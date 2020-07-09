All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:30 AM

4914 Chalgrove Ave

4914 Chalgrove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4914 Chalgrove Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Central Park Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom home available now! This home offers plenty of amenities that you will love! With covered front porch, great floor plan that offers living and dining area, gorgeous kitchen inclusive of brand-new SS appliances, beautiful wood flooring all throughout the home! 3 good size bedrooms in the upper level with updated bathroom! This home also offers brand new central air system and extra storage located in the partially finished basement. Contact us now!

*Virtual Showings available
*Vouchers accepted
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 Chalgrove Ave have any available units?
4914 Chalgrove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4914 Chalgrove Ave have?
Some of 4914 Chalgrove Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4914 Chalgrove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4914 Chalgrove Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 Chalgrove Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4914 Chalgrove Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4914 Chalgrove Ave offer parking?
No, 4914 Chalgrove Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4914 Chalgrove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 Chalgrove Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 Chalgrove Ave have a pool?
No, 4914 Chalgrove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4914 Chalgrove Ave have accessible units?
No, 4914 Chalgrove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 Chalgrove Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4914 Chalgrove Ave has units with dishwashers.

