Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4818 Bowland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4818 Bowland Ave
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4818 Bowland Ave
4818 Bowland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Frankford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4818 Bowland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bowland Ave - Property Id: 139899
Large updated townhouse with finished basement. Central Air, W/D.
Very quiet homeowners Block.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139899p
Property Id 139899
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5042475)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4818 Bowland Ave have any available units?
4818 Bowland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4818 Bowland Ave have?
Some of 4818 Bowland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4818 Bowland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4818 Bowland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4818 Bowland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4818 Bowland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4818 Bowland Ave offer parking?
No, 4818 Bowland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4818 Bowland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4818 Bowland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4818 Bowland Ave have a pool?
No, 4818 Bowland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4818 Bowland Ave have accessible units?
No, 4818 Bowland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4818 Bowland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4818 Bowland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland