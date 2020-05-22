All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

4818 Bowland Ave

4818 Bowland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4818 Bowland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bowland Ave - Property Id: 139899

Large updated townhouse with finished basement. Central Air, W/D.
Very quiet homeowners Block.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139899p
Property Id 139899

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5042475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4818 Bowland Ave have any available units?
4818 Bowland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4818 Bowland Ave have?
Some of 4818 Bowland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4818 Bowland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4818 Bowland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4818 Bowland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4818 Bowland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4818 Bowland Ave offer parking?
No, 4818 Bowland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4818 Bowland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4818 Bowland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4818 Bowland Ave have a pool?
No, 4818 Bowland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4818 Bowland Ave have accessible units?
No, 4818 Bowland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4818 Bowland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4818 Bowland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
