Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

4804 EDMONDSON AVENUE

4804 Edmondson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4804 Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Hunting Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Unique Tudor style with 4 Bedrooms, 2 full bathroom and a half and is move in ready. Lovely hardwood flooring on main level and bedrooms. Living room comes with built in shelving and decorative fire place with mantle. Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and original cabinetry. Conveniently located near BWI, UMBC, parks and major highways. Eligible for pool membership in Hunting Hills Swim Club. For application details contact listing agent. Minimum credit score of 650. Apply now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 EDMONDSON AVENUE have any available units?
4804 EDMONDSON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4804 EDMONDSON AVENUE have?
Some of 4804 EDMONDSON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 EDMONDSON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4804 EDMONDSON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 EDMONDSON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4804 EDMONDSON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4804 EDMONDSON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4804 EDMONDSON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4804 EDMONDSON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4804 EDMONDSON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 EDMONDSON AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 4804 EDMONDSON AVENUE has a pool.
Does 4804 EDMONDSON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4804 EDMONDSON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 EDMONDSON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4804 EDMONDSON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
