4804 EDMONDSON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Unique Tudor style with 4 Bedrooms, 2 full bathroom and a half and is move in ready. Lovely hardwood flooring on main level and bedrooms. Living room comes with built in shelving and decorative fire place with mantle. Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and original cabinetry. Conveniently located near BWI, UMBC, parks and major highways. Eligible for pool membership in Hunting Hills Swim Club. For application details contact listing agent. Minimum credit score of 650. Apply now!