Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Fully Renovated Single Family Home Now Available For Rent!!! Come check out the lovely 3 Bedroom 1 Bath property located in the Wilson Park Community of Baltimore City. Brand New wall to wall carpet throughout the entire property, Plenty of space along with a huge basement (Not Finished). Quick and easy access to public transportation!! Moments away from Towson! Call TODAY to schedule a showing and see this lovely home for yourself! Section 8 Welcome.