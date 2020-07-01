4654 Marble Hall Rd

Amenities

Just Reduced! The covered front porch welcomes you into the living room with hardwood floors. Living room is also equipped with a ceiling fan. Through the living room you enter the separate dining room area. A dividing counter-top island with cabinet storage separates the dining room & kitchen. Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, gas oven, microwave and dishwasher. The kitchen also has a pantry. Stairs lead to the spacious lower level with tiled flooring. The lower level includes a half bath, laundry room furnished with a washer and dryer for tenant convenience as well as a separate utility room. There is an exit from the lower level leading to your partially fenced rear yard with a covered patio. Upper level offers the 3 bedrooms with new laminate flooring and the full bath with linen closet. Central AC. Gas Heat. Security Deposit required. Application Fee applies.

No Pets Allowed



