Baltimore, MD
4654 Marble Hall Rd
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

4654 Marble Hall Rd

4654 Marble Hall Road · No Longer Available
Location

4654 Marble Hall Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
New Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom Town Home in Baltimore City - Property Id: 245675

Just Reduced! The covered front porch welcomes you into the living room with hardwood floors. Living room is also equipped with a ceiling fan. Through the living room you enter the separate dining room area. A dividing counter-top island with cabinet storage separates the dining room & kitchen. Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, gas oven, microwave and dishwasher. The kitchen also has a pantry. Stairs lead to the spacious lower level with tiled flooring. The lower level includes a half bath, laundry room furnished with a washer and dryer for tenant convenience as well as a separate utility room. There is an exit from the lower level leading to your partially fenced rear yard with a covered patio. Upper level offers the 3 bedrooms with new laminate flooring and the full bath with linen closet. Central AC. Gas Heat. Security Deposit required. Application Fee applies.
410-668-8309
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245675
Property Id 245675

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5647443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4654 Marble Hall Rd have any available units?
4654 Marble Hall Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4654 Marble Hall Rd have?
Some of 4654 Marble Hall Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4654 Marble Hall Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4654 Marble Hall Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4654 Marble Hall Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4654 Marble Hall Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4654 Marble Hall Rd offer parking?
No, 4654 Marble Hall Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4654 Marble Hall Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4654 Marble Hall Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4654 Marble Hall Rd have a pool?
No, 4654 Marble Hall Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4654 Marble Hall Rd have accessible units?
No, 4654 Marble Hall Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4654 Marble Hall Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4654 Marble Hall Rd has units with dishwashers.

