All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4613 Furley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4613 Furley Ave
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

4613 Furley Ave

4613 Furley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Frankford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4613 Furley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You must see this well maintained, brick semi-detached, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home that shows the owner's pride.

Property Highlights
-Spacious living room
-Separate dining room
-The kitchen has a beautiful counter top and back splash, gas stove and range, dishwasher and refrigerator.
-Fully finished carpeted basement with plenty of storage space, washer/dryer included.
-Ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms and Central A/C.
-The rear offers a fenced private parking pad for your convenience.

(RLNE5135938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4613 Furley Ave have any available units?
4613 Furley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4613 Furley Ave have?
Some of 4613 Furley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4613 Furley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4613 Furley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 Furley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4613 Furley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4613 Furley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4613 Furley Ave offers parking.
Does 4613 Furley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4613 Furley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 Furley Ave have a pool?
No, 4613 Furley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4613 Furley Ave have accessible units?
No, 4613 Furley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 Furley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4613 Furley Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland