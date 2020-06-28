4613 Furley Ave

Amenities
You must see this well maintained, brick semi-detached, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home that shows the owner's pride.
Property Highlights
-Spacious living room
-Separate dining room
-The kitchen has a beautiful counter top and back splash, gas stove and range, dishwasher and refrigerator.
-Fully finished carpeted basement with plenty of storage space, washer/dryer included.
-Ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms and Central A/C.
-The rear offers a fenced private parking pad for your convenience.
(RLNE5135938)