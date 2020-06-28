4613 Furley Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You must see this well maintained, brick semi-detached, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home that shows the owner's pride.



Property Highlights

-Spacious living room

-Separate dining room

-The kitchen has a beautiful counter top and back splash, gas stove and range, dishwasher and refrigerator.

-Fully finished carpeted basement with plenty of storage space, washer/dryer included.

-Ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms and Central A/C.

-The rear offers a fenced private parking pad for your convenience.



(RLNE5135938)