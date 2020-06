Amenities

Welcome to this completely renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, single family home convenient to everywhere. The home has been remodeled and features fresh paint,new flooring and carpet,new cabinets,Granite countertops, new HVAC, tiled baths, new toilets and vanities. There is a washer and dryer in the basement plus large bonus storage shed in the backyard. Why buy when you can rent an almost new home like this? Please come and see.