4602 FAIT AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhome in O'Donnell Square. Great parking with 1 car garage & 1 car driveway. Entry level room with new tile flooring can be used for a 3rd bedroom or office. Nice open floorplan with a large living room. Updated eat-in kitchen with island & deck off back. 1/2 bath on living room level. Master suite with 2 large closets & a full bath. Near restaurants, shops at Canton Crossing (Target, Harris Teeter, Nordstrom Rack & More). Easy access to I95. Also available for sale for $299,000