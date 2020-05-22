All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM

4602 FAIT AVENUE

4602 Fait Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4602 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome in O'Donnell Square. Great parking with 1 car garage & 1 car driveway. Entry level room with new tile flooring can be used for a 3rd bedroom or office. Nice open floorplan with a large living room. Updated eat-in kitchen with island & deck off back. 1/2 bath on living room level. Master suite with 2 large closets & a full bath. Near restaurants, shops at Canton Crossing (Target, Harris Teeter, Nordstrom Rack & More). Easy access to I95. Also available for sale for $299,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4602 FAIT AVENUE have any available units?
4602 FAIT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4602 FAIT AVENUE have?
Some of 4602 FAIT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4602 FAIT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4602 FAIT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4602 FAIT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4602 FAIT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4602 FAIT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4602 FAIT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4602 FAIT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4602 FAIT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4602 FAIT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4602 FAIT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4602 FAIT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4602 FAIT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4602 FAIT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4602 FAIT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
