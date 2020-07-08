4520 Fait Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rare rental opportunity! Double Master, 3 Full Baths - with garage parking! This beautiful new home is situated in the sought-after O\'Donnell Square Community - This stunningly decorated townhouse-is available either as pictured/Fully Furnished or un-furnished!



Conveniently located for easy access to I-95/I-895, the hearts of Canton and Highlandtown, and just 0.5 miles away from Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Campus. This property features 2 Master Suites, 3 full baths, an office space, a family room, large 2nd floor deck, sizable private garage and full-size parking pad! The spacious, open kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances and a custom built in bench and expansive Island - a wonderful space for entertaining.



Pets: Case by Case

