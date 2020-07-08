All apartments in Baltimore
4520 Fait Ave
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:29 PM

4520 Fait Ave

4520 Fait Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4520 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dcf9e62002 ----
Rare rental opportunity! Double Master, 3 Full Baths - with garage parking! This beautiful new home is situated in the sought-after O\'Donnell Square Community - This stunningly decorated townhouse-is available either as pictured/Fully Furnished or un-furnished!

Conveniently located for easy access to I-95/I-895, the hearts of Canton and Highlandtown, and just 0.5 miles away from Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Campus. This property features 2 Master Suites, 3 full baths, an office space, a family room, large 2nd floor deck, sizable private garage and full-size parking pad! The spacious, open kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances and a custom built in bench and expansive Island - a wonderful space for entertaining.

Virtual Tour: https://tours.virtuance.com/1214009
Pets: Case by Case
Schedule your showing today!

2 Master Suites
Bonus Parking Pad
Garage
Private Garage
Spacious 2nd Floor Deck

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Fait Ave have any available units?
4520 Fait Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 Fait Ave have?
Some of 4520 Fait Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 Fait Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Fait Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Fait Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4520 Fait Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4520 Fait Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4520 Fait Ave offers parking.
Does 4520 Fait Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 Fait Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Fait Ave have a pool?
No, 4520 Fait Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4520 Fait Ave have accessible units?
No, 4520 Fait Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Fait Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4520 Fait Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

