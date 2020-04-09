4501 ELSRODE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking

Video tour available! Flowers, trees, park, bike trails, coffee shops, restaurants and Safeway! The wonderful Lauraville community await you! Large 2 level apartment in detached 2 unit home with 3 BR, 2 BA, living room, family room, gourmet kitchen with stone countertops, and office. Master bedroom and bath on main level. Lower level has two more rooms that could be used as bedrooms, craft rooms, offices, etc. Hardwood floors, ceramic tile, and LVT flooring throughout. Central AC, laundry room, ornamental fireplace, deck, back yard, off street parking, and lots of closet space.