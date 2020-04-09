All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4501 ELSRODE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4501 ELSRODE AVENUE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:58 PM

4501 ELSRODE AVENUE

4501 Elsrode Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4501 Elsrode Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Lauraville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Video tour available! Flowers, trees, park, bike trails, coffee shops, restaurants and Safeway! The wonderful Lauraville community await you! Large 2 level apartment in detached 2 unit home with 3 BR, 2 BA, living room, family room, gourmet kitchen with stone countertops, and office. Master bedroom and bath on main level. Lower level has two more rooms that could be used as bedrooms, craft rooms, offices, etc. Hardwood floors, ceramic tile, and LVT flooring throughout. Central AC, laundry room, ornamental fireplace, deck, back yard, off street parking, and lots of closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 ELSRODE AVENUE have any available units?
4501 ELSRODE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 ELSRODE AVENUE have?
Some of 4501 ELSRODE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 ELSRODE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4501 ELSRODE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 ELSRODE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4501 ELSRODE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4501 ELSRODE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4501 ELSRODE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4501 ELSRODE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4501 ELSRODE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 ELSRODE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4501 ELSRODE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4501 ELSRODE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4501 ELSRODE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 ELSRODE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 ELSRODE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland