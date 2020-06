Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils carpet

Fantastic 5 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome in Carrolton Ridge!



Property highlights



- Beautiful laminate and ceramic floors throughout main level

- Large kitchen with lots of counter space and storage

- Large living room and dining room combo

- Carpeted bedrooms. 1 bedroom on main level, 4 bedrooms on 2nd level

- Plenty of storage in unfinished basement

- Nearby shopping, stadiums, parks, golf and highway for easy commute

- Pets considered

- Vouchers welcome



Available Now!



(RLNE4947625)