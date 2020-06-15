All apartments in Baltimore
443 Whitridge Ave
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:26 AM

443 Whitridge Ave

443 Whitridge Avenue · (410) 842-3956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

443 Whitridge Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Harwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Move-In Special= 1st Month Free!***

3 bedroom fully renovated rowhome located in Baltimore City! Open floor plan with beautiful wood flooring all throughout the unit, gourmet kitchen fully equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances, partially finished basement, great for storage or convert to any space you want and also includes laundry area with full size washer and dryer. Closely located to Baltimore Museum Art, The Y, Maryland Zoo and easy access to I-83! Call now and set an appointment to view this wonderful home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*Virtual showings now available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Whitridge Ave have any available units?
443 Whitridge Ave has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 443 Whitridge Ave have?
Some of 443 Whitridge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 Whitridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
443 Whitridge Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Whitridge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 443 Whitridge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 443 Whitridge Ave offer parking?
No, 443 Whitridge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 443 Whitridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 443 Whitridge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Whitridge Ave have a pool?
No, 443 Whitridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 443 Whitridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 443 Whitridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Whitridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 Whitridge Ave has units with dishwashers.
