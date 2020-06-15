443 Whitridge Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Move-In Special= 1st Month Free!***



3 bedroom fully renovated rowhome located in Baltimore City! Open floor plan with beautiful wood flooring all throughout the unit, gourmet kitchen fully equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances, partially finished basement, great for storage or convert to any space you want and also includes laundry area with full size washer and dryer. Closely located to Baltimore Museum Art, The Y, Maryland Zoo and easy access to I-83! Call now and set an appointment to view this wonderful home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



*Virtual showings now available!