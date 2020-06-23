All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 17 2019 at 5:14 AM

4416 Kavon Avenue Baltimore MD 21206

4416 Kavon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4416 Kavon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
*********CERTIFIED LEAD FREE FOR YOUR FAMILY'S SAFETY!!!*********

Beautifully Renovated Home on a quiet side street with private parking in the back!!!! You've found your new 3 bedroom home, 2 full bath home right on the border of Belair Edison and Cedonia Frankfurt! Enjoy recent renovations with a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood floors and fresh paint throughout, and yes, a spacious finished basement!

Backyard fenced in patio with entrance and front porch to relax with friends and family. Convenient to all shopping, hospital, transportation and Morgan State University! To see this house, please call 888-501-5422 or email Management@PointerRidge.com. Section 8 and all vouchers welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 Kavon Avenue Baltimore MD 21206 have any available units?
4416 Kavon Avenue Baltimore MD 21206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4416 Kavon Avenue Baltimore MD 21206 have?
Some of 4416 Kavon Avenue Baltimore MD 21206's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 Kavon Avenue Baltimore MD 21206 currently offering any rent specials?
4416 Kavon Avenue Baltimore MD 21206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 Kavon Avenue Baltimore MD 21206 pet-friendly?
No, 4416 Kavon Avenue Baltimore MD 21206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4416 Kavon Avenue Baltimore MD 21206 offer parking?
Yes, 4416 Kavon Avenue Baltimore MD 21206 offers parking.
Does 4416 Kavon Avenue Baltimore MD 21206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4416 Kavon Avenue Baltimore MD 21206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 Kavon Avenue Baltimore MD 21206 have a pool?
No, 4416 Kavon Avenue Baltimore MD 21206 does not have a pool.
Does 4416 Kavon Avenue Baltimore MD 21206 have accessible units?
No, 4416 Kavon Avenue Baltimore MD 21206 does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 Kavon Avenue Baltimore MD 21206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4416 Kavon Avenue Baltimore MD 21206 does not have units with dishwashers.
