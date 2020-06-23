4416 Kavon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206

Amenities

*********CERTIFIED LEAD FREE FOR YOUR FAMILY'S SAFETY!!!*********



Beautifully Renovated Home on a quiet side street with private parking in the back!!!! You've found your new 3 bedroom home, 2 full bath home right on the border of Belair Edison and Cedonia Frankfurt! Enjoy recent renovations with a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood floors and fresh paint throughout, and yes, a spacious finished basement!



Backyard fenced in patio with entrance and front porch to relax with friends and family. Convenient to all shopping, hospital, transportation and Morgan State University! To see this house, please call 888-501-5422 or email Management@PointerRidge.com. Section 8 and all vouchers welcome!