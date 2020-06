Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious townhome in Bel Air Edison - Property Id: 219263



Newly renovated townhome in the Bel Air Edison section of Baltimore. Wall to wall carpeting, new water heater and furnace and new stainless steel appliances. Very spacious bedrooms. $ 1375/mo plus $1300 Security. Rent includes 1st $100 of the monthly water bill. Vouchers welcome.

