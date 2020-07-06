Available 11/01/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome In Uplands
Property Highlights -Hardwood Flooring in Bedrooms -Breakfast Bar in Dining Room / Kitchen -Ceiling Fans Throughout -Deck off of Kitchen for Entertaining -Large Fenced in Backyard -Finished Basement -Washer & Dryer in Home -Bathroom with Skylight
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4404 Mountview Rd have any available units?
4404 Mountview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4404 Mountview Rd have?
Some of 4404 Mountview Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 Mountview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Mountview Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.