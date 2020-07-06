All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4404 Mountview Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4404 Mountview Rd
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

4404 Mountview Rd

4404 Mountview Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Irvington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4404 Mountview Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Available 11/01/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome In Uplands

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring in Bedrooms
-Breakfast Bar in Dining Room / Kitchen
-Ceiling Fans Throughout
-Deck off of Kitchen for Entertaining
-Large Fenced in Backyard
-Finished Basement
-Washer & Dryer in Home
-Bathroom with Skylight

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5185652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 Mountview Rd have any available units?
4404 Mountview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4404 Mountview Rd have?
Some of 4404 Mountview Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 Mountview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Mountview Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 Mountview Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4404 Mountview Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4404 Mountview Rd offer parking?
No, 4404 Mountview Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4404 Mountview Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4404 Mountview Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 Mountview Rd have a pool?
No, 4404 Mountview Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4404 Mountview Rd have accessible units?
No, 4404 Mountview Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 Mountview Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4404 Mountview Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland