4404 Mountview Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Available 11/01/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome In Uplands



Property Highlights

-Hardwood Flooring in Bedrooms

-Breakfast Bar in Dining Room / Kitchen

-Ceiling Fans Throughout

-Deck off of Kitchen for Entertaining

-Large Fenced in Backyard

-Finished Basement

-Washer & Dryer in Home

-Bathroom with Skylight



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5185652)