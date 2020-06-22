All apartments in Baltimore
4305 DANA STREET

4305 Dana Street · No Longer Available
Location

4305 Dana Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Housing Vouchers are Welcomed! This three bedroom two full bath townhouse is ready for rent, just in time for Spring! 3 Levels of living, with a private Deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

