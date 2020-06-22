Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4305 DANA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4305 DANA STREET
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:59 AM
1 of 38
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4305 DANA STREET
4305 Dana Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Irvington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4305 Dana Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Housing Vouchers are Welcomed! This three bedroom two full bath townhouse is ready for rent, just in time for Spring! 3 Levels of living, with a private Deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4305 DANA STREET have any available units?
4305 DANA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4305 DANA STREET have?
Some of 4305 DANA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4305 DANA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4305 DANA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 DANA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4305 DANA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4305 DANA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4305 DANA STREET does offer parking.
Does 4305 DANA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4305 DANA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 DANA STREET have a pool?
No, 4305 DANA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4305 DANA STREET have accessible units?
No, 4305 DANA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 DANA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4305 DANA STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland