43 E Henrietta St

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely renovated 3 bedroom townhome in Federal Hill with historic features such as exposed brick, hardwood floors, and a decorative fireplace. Modern kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with ceramic tile floors and backsplash. Bathrooms all have upgraded fixtures and custom tile. Additional features include a fenced yard and washer/dryer.



Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



