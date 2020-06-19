All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

43 E Henrietta St

43 East Henrietta Street · (443) 708-4698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43 East Henrietta Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1685 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely renovated 3 bedroom townhome in Federal Hill with historic features such as exposed brick, hardwood floors, and a decorative fireplace. Modern kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with ceramic tile floors and backsplash. Bathrooms all have upgraded fixtures and custom tile. Additional features include a fenced yard and washer/dryer.

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5757210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 E Henrietta St have any available units?
43 E Henrietta St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 E Henrietta St have?
Some of 43 E Henrietta St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 E Henrietta St currently offering any rent specials?
43 E Henrietta St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 E Henrietta St pet-friendly?
Yes, 43 E Henrietta St is pet friendly.
Does 43 E Henrietta St offer parking?
No, 43 E Henrietta St does not offer parking.
Does 43 E Henrietta St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 E Henrietta St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 E Henrietta St have a pool?
No, 43 E Henrietta St does not have a pool.
Does 43 E Henrietta St have accessible units?
No, 43 E Henrietta St does not have accessible units.
Does 43 E Henrietta St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 E Henrietta St has units with dishwashers.
