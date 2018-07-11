428 Ilchester Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Town Home in Harwood Area near Charles Village (NE Baltimore City) - Recently renovated.

Covered front porch, rear deck.

Fenced back yard.

Hardwood floors throughout.

Unfinished storage basement with washer/dryer.

Living/Dining combo.

Roomy kitchen.

Convenient full bath on main level.

Central air and heat.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.



2BR Vouchers welcome!!



