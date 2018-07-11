All apartments in Baltimore
428 Ilchester Ave

428 Ilchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

428 Ilchester Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Abell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Great Town Home in Harwood Area near Charles Village (NE Baltimore City) - Recently renovated.
Covered front porch, rear deck.
Fenced back yard.
Hardwood floors throughout.
Unfinished storage basement with washer/dryer.
Living/Dining combo.
Roomy kitchen.
Convenient full bath on main level.
Central air and heat.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.

2BR Vouchers welcome!!

Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com for more information or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5055508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

