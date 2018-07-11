428 Ilchester Ave

Amenities
Great Town Home in Harwood Area near Charles Village (NE Baltimore City) - Recently renovated.
Covered front porch, rear deck.
Fenced back yard.
Hardwood floors throughout.
Unfinished storage basement with washer/dryer.
Living/Dining combo.
Roomy kitchen.
Convenient full bath on main level.
Central air and heat.
Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.
2BR Vouchers welcome!!
Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com for more information or to schedule a showing.
(RLNE5055508)