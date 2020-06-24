All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

4239 Sheldon Ave

4239 Sheldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4239 Sheldon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huge, Beautiful 5 Bedroom & Den Rental With a Garage - TOUR THIS HOME TODAY!

FIVE bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom and fully renovated design waiting for you to move in.

Enjoy your brick front porch which will accommodate a full patio set. Enter through your front door into an open concept floor plan; new hardwood flooring in your large living room, dining room and huge eat-in kitchen. The first floor has a half bathroom, ceiling fan, and access to your spacious back deck.

The basement encompasses two bedrooms with great closet space, a laundry/utility room
with W/D hookups, a den, an amazing full bathroom and backdoor access to your garage.

The top floor of your home has three well lit bedrooms with plush carpet, a full bathroom and great linen closet.

This rental will not be on the market for long so email, text or call for your showing today.

(RLNE4792605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4239 Sheldon Ave have any available units?
4239 Sheldon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4239 Sheldon Ave have?
Some of 4239 Sheldon Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4239 Sheldon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4239 Sheldon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4239 Sheldon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4239 Sheldon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4239 Sheldon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4239 Sheldon Ave offers parking.
Does 4239 Sheldon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4239 Sheldon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4239 Sheldon Ave have a pool?
No, 4239 Sheldon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4239 Sheldon Ave have accessible units?
No, 4239 Sheldon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4239 Sheldon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4239 Sheldon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
