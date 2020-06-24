4239 Sheldon Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Huge, Beautiful 5 Bedroom & Den Rental With a Garage - TOUR THIS HOME TODAY!



FIVE bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom and fully renovated design waiting for you to move in.



Enjoy your brick front porch which will accommodate a full patio set. Enter through your front door into an open concept floor plan; new hardwood flooring in your large living room, dining room and huge eat-in kitchen. The first floor has a half bathroom, ceiling fan, and access to your spacious back deck.



The basement encompasses two bedrooms with great closet space, a laundry/utility room

with W/D hookups, a den, an amazing full bathroom and backdoor access to your garage.



The top floor of your home has three well lit bedrooms with plush carpet, a full bathroom and great linen closet.



This rental will not be on the market for long so email, text or call for your showing today.



(RLNE4792605)