4239 Sheldon Ave

Amenities
Huge, Beautiful 5 Bedroom & Den Rental With a Garage - TOUR THIS HOME TODAY!
FIVE bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom and fully renovated design waiting for you to move in.
Enjoy your brick front porch which will accommodate a full patio set. Enter through your front door into an open concept floor plan; new hardwood flooring in your large living room, dining room and huge eat-in kitchen. The first floor has a half bathroom, ceiling fan, and access to your spacious back deck.
The basement encompasses two bedrooms with great closet space, a laundry/utility room
with W/D hookups, a den, an amazing full bathroom and backdoor access to your garage.
The top floor of your home has three well lit bedrooms with plush carpet, a full bathroom and great linen closet.
This rental will not be on the market for long so email, text or call for your showing today.
(RLNE4792605)