4229 Potter St

3 br, 1 bath house for $1,200 - Take a look at this lively 3 bedroom, 1 bath house located in the 21229 neighborhood. This home is located on a residential block with a spacious fron t& back yard. Hardwood & tile flooring throughout. The first floor has a perfect size living & dining great for large furniture. Attached to the dining room there is a balcony. Kitchen has new cabinets with white appliances dishwasher included, recess lighting and bar attached. Large unfinished basement perfect for storage. Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms, linen closet & full size bathroom. This gem will not last long. Call for a showing today! Tenisha (443)54-1201 or Tori (301)237-0399



