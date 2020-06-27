420 N Loudon Ave 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 4 bedroom/2 bathroom Townhome in Allendale!

Great location with easy access to downtown. Near public transportation.



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout

- Upgraded kitchen and separate dining room

- Large living room and 4 spacious bedrooms

- Plenty of living space with large finished basement

- Enjoy the outdoors on the front porch or in the rear yard

- Central heat and air

- Washer and dryer in unit

- 18 month lease minimum

- Pets considered

- Vouchers welcome



Available Now!



(RLNE5063657)