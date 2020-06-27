420 N Loudon Ave 1

420 N Loudon Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229 West Mulbery
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2 bathroom Townhome in Allendale! Great location with easy access to downtown. Near public transportation.
Property highlights
- Newly renovated with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout - Upgraded kitchen and separate dining room - Large living room and 4 spacious bedrooms - Plenty of living space with large finished basement - Enjoy the outdoors on the front porch or in the rear yard - Central heat and air - Washer and dryer in unit - 18 month lease minimum - Pets considered - Vouchers welcome
Available Now!
(RLNE5063657)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
