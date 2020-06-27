All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
420 N Loudon Ave 1
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

420 N Loudon Ave 1

420 N Loudon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

420 N Loudon Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229
West Mulbery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2 bathroom Townhome in Allendale!
Great location with easy access to downtown. Near public transportation.

Property highlights

- Newly renovated with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout
- Upgraded kitchen and separate dining room
- Large living room and 4 spacious bedrooms
- Plenty of living space with large finished basement
- Enjoy the outdoors on the front porch or in the rear yard
- Central heat and air
- Washer and dryer in unit
- 18 month lease minimum
- Pets considered
- Vouchers welcome

Available Now!

(RLNE5063657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 N Loudon Ave 1 have any available units?
420 N Loudon Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 N Loudon Ave 1 have?
Some of 420 N Loudon Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 N Loudon Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
420 N Loudon Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 N Loudon Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 N Loudon Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 420 N Loudon Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 420 N Loudon Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 420 N Loudon Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 N Loudon Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 N Loudon Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 420 N Loudon Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 420 N Loudon Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 420 N Loudon Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 420 N Loudon Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 N Loudon Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
