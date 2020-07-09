415 E Lafayette Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3e6a528035 ---- Live in a beautiful home with your friends; Ride your bike almost anywhere in Baltimore. This spacious 4000 sq ft. renovated 4-Level townhouse in the Station North Arts District of Baltimore central location is ideal to nearly all baltimore destinations. You will love the spacious kitchen and fantastic roommate layout. Enjoy the large bedrooms, Central AC, Large windows, dishwasher, microwave and a washer/dryer! Conveniently located near Penn station, The Baltimore School Board, The Tool Library and Baltimore's new barrier-bike lanes. A short commute to John Hopkins, MICA, and University of Baltimore campuses. Enjoy living downtown just minutes from the inner harbor at an affordable price! 4 Large Bedrooms 4 Level Townhohse 4000 Square Ft Home Convenient Central Location Expansive Familyroom Full Size Washer/Dryer Large Gourmet Kitchen Private Yard & Patio