4131 Mountwood Rd

Amenities
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has just been renovated! The home is in a great location right down the street from Gwynns Falls Park. Very close to stops for bus line 77. Close to the shops and food at Edmonson Village Shopping Center. Support local business and head over to Woodington Market or find all your grocery shopping needs at the local Giant. This home is also located near the Enoch Pratt Free Library.
Property Highlights:
- New Hardwood Flooring
- New kitchen
- Quiet street
Available NOW!
No Pets Allowed
