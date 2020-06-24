All apartments in Baltimore
4131 Mountwood Rd

4131 Mountwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

4131 Mountwood Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has just been renovated! The home is in a great location right down the street from Gwynns Falls Park. Very close to stops for bus line 77. Close to the shops and food at Edmonson Village Shopping Center. Support local business and head over to Woodington Market or find all your grocery shopping needs at the local Giant. This home is also located near the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

Property Highlights:
- New Hardwood Flooring
- New kitchen
- Quiet street

Available NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4516784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 Mountwood Rd have any available units?
4131 Mountwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4131 Mountwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4131 Mountwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 Mountwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4131 Mountwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4131 Mountwood Rd offer parking?
No, 4131 Mountwood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4131 Mountwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 Mountwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 Mountwood Rd have a pool?
No, 4131 Mountwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4131 Mountwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 4131 Mountwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 Mountwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4131 Mountwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4131 Mountwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4131 Mountwood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
