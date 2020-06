Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning microwave furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Come see this beautifully renovated home just moments from Hopkins, Patterson Park and the waterfront! Gorgeous wood floors adorn the first level and carpet is in the bedrooms. The house is furnished with a microwave, stove and refrigerator in the kitchen along with a washer and dryer in the basement. The house also has a private fenced in pad in the rear. Visit our website at www.PointerRidgeInvestmentGroup.com and go to our Property Portal link to view more listings or apply today!