412 DREW STREET

Charming home in the Bayview area. Main and upper levels have hardwood floors throughout. Exposed brick wall brings charm and character to the first floor. Updated cabinets and back splash in kitchen. Spacious living room and dining room with lots of natural light. Large basement, finished portion of basement has half bath. Full bath upstairs. Spacious covered front porch. Walking distance to Johns Hopkins Bayview and a quick drive to Downtown Inner Harbor, Fells Point & Canton. Property is currently Tenant Occupied. 12-24 month lease options. For your healthy and safety and that of others, please wear masks and gloves and avoid unnecessary touching of surfaces while viewing the home. Thank you!