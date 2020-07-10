All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 412 DREW STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
412 DREW STREET
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:59 AM

412 DREW STREET

412 Drew Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

412 Drew Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Joseph Lee

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming home in the Bayview area. Main and upper levels have hardwood floors throughout. Exposed brick wall brings charm and character to the first floor. Updated cabinets and back splash in kitchen. Spacious living room and dining room with lots of natural light. Large basement, finished portion of basement has half bath. Full bath upstairs. Spacious covered front porch. Walking distance to Johns Hopkins Bayview and a quick drive to Downtown Inner Harbor, Fells Point & Canton. Property is currently Tenant Occupied. 12-24 month lease options. For your healthy and safety and that of others, please wear masks and gloves and avoid unnecessary touching of surfaces while viewing the home. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 DREW STREET have any available units?
412 DREW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 412 DREW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
412 DREW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 DREW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 412 DREW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 412 DREW STREET offer parking?
No, 412 DREW STREET does not offer parking.
Does 412 DREW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 DREW STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 DREW STREET have a pool?
No, 412 DREW STREET does not have a pool.
Does 412 DREW STREET have accessible units?
No, 412 DREW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 412 DREW STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 DREW STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 DREW STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 DREW STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland