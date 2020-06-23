4117 Audrey Ave

Amenities

This is a newly remodeled two level apartment featuring two bedrooms, a den, and a fully renovated bathroom and kitchen. The home has central air, a washer and dryer, and recessed lighting throughout. The remodeled kitchen includes new cabinets, granite countertops, a garbage disposal, and updated black/stainless steel appliances.



FURNISHED

No

LAUNDRY

in unit

SMOKING

No

DEPOSIT

$1,000

LEASE TERMS

One year

DATE AVAILABLE

02/18/2019 Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4811401)