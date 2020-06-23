All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4117 Audrey Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4117 Audrey Ave
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM

4117 Audrey Ave

4117 Audrey Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4117 Audrey Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
UNIT DESCRIPTION
This is a newly remodeled two level apartment featuring two bedrooms, a den, and a fully renovated bathroom and kitchen. The home has central air, a washer and dryer, and recessed lighting throughout. The remodeled kitchen includes new cabinets, granite countertops, a garbage disposal, and updated black/stainless steel appliances.

FEATURES & AMENITIES
Off-street Parking
In unit laundry
Air conditioning
Central Heating
Oven/range
Stainless Steel Appliance
Refrigerator
Washer/Dryer
Hardwood floors
Stove
FURNISHED
No
LAUNDRY
in unit
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$1,000
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
02/18/2019 Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4811401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 Audrey Ave have any available units?
4117 Audrey Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4117 Audrey Ave have?
Some of 4117 Audrey Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 Audrey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Audrey Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Audrey Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4117 Audrey Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4117 Audrey Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4117 Audrey Ave offers parking.
Does 4117 Audrey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4117 Audrey Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Audrey Ave have a pool?
No, 4117 Audrey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4117 Audrey Ave have accessible units?
No, 4117 Audrey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Audrey Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4117 Audrey Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland