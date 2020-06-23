4117 Audrey Ave

Amenities
UNIT DESCRIPTION
This is a newly remodeled two level apartment featuring two bedrooms, a den, and a fully renovated bathroom and kitchen. The home has central air, a washer and dryer, and recessed lighting throughout. The remodeled kitchen includes new cabinets, granite countertops, a garbage disposal, and updated black/stainless steel appliances.
FEATURES & AMENITIES
Off-street Parking
In unit laundry
Air conditioning
Central Heating
Oven/range
Stainless Steel Appliance
Refrigerator
Washer/Dryer
Hardwood floors
Stove
FURNISHED
No
LAUNDRY
in unit
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$1,000
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
02/18/2019 Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4811401)