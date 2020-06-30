All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

4107 Rokeby Rd

4107 Rokeby Road · No Longer Available
Location

4107 Rokeby Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Edmondson right next to Glen Falls Park. It is newly renovated home, updated kitchen with granite counters. Very clean unfinished basement with lots of extra space that can be used as an office or extra storage. Groceries Near By: Giant Food and Food Mart. Restaurant Near By: Popeyes and Edmondson Carry-out.

* Eat in Kitchen with Stove and Refrigerator
* Hardwood Floors through out
* Very Clean unfinished Basement
* Central Heat, gas furnace
* Unfinished basement with lots of extra room
* Small fenced backyard
* Washer and dryer included
* Small Dog welcomed- <50lbs - Non refundable $250 pet fee
* Tenants pay water, gas, electric,

(RLNE5670076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 Rokeby Rd have any available units?
4107 Rokeby Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4107 Rokeby Rd have?
Some of 4107 Rokeby Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4107 Rokeby Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4107 Rokeby Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 Rokeby Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4107 Rokeby Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4107 Rokeby Rd offer parking?
No, 4107 Rokeby Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4107 Rokeby Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4107 Rokeby Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 Rokeby Rd have a pool?
No, 4107 Rokeby Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4107 Rokeby Rd have accessible units?
No, 4107 Rokeby Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 Rokeby Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4107 Rokeby Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

