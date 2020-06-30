4107 Rokeby Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Edmondson right next to Glen Falls Park. It is newly renovated home, updated kitchen with granite counters. Very clean unfinished basement with lots of extra space that can be used as an office or extra storage. Groceries Near By: Giant Food and Food Mart. Restaurant Near By: Popeyes and Edmondson Carry-out.



* Eat in Kitchen with Stove and Refrigerator

* Hardwood Floors through out

* Very Clean unfinished Basement

* Central Heat, gas furnace

* Unfinished basement with lots of extra room

* Small fenced backyard

* Washer and dryer included

* Small Dog welcomed- <50lbs - Non refundable $250 pet fee

* Tenants pay water, gas, electric,



(RLNE5670076)