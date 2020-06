Amenities

This rehabbed house has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen (dishwasher/disposal/microwave), hardwood floors, exposed brick, CAC, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and a washer/dryer. There is also a small fenced in rear yard. Located near grocery store, health club, Johns Hopkins Hospital, downtown businesses, local restaurants/bars, the Inner Harbor, Patterson Park and easy access to I95/83. Available for immediate occupancy.