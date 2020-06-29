All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4043 6th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4043 6th St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:44 AM

4043 6th St

4043 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4043 6th Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
View this beautiful end of group home located in Brooklyn Park, Baltimore City! Fully renovated with stunning wood floors, custom wall paint colors, updated kitchen & inclusive of all appliances, partially finished basement with laundry area and equipped with washer and dryer and has central air! Everything in this house is updated and brand new! Easy access to I-895, few minutes to BWI Airport!

Call us now and set up an appointment to view this home!
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years

*Virtual showings now available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4043 6th St have any available units?
4043 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4043 6th St have?
Some of 4043 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4043 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
4043 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4043 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4043 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 4043 6th St offer parking?
No, 4043 6th St does not offer parking.
Does 4043 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4043 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4043 6th St have a pool?
No, 4043 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 4043 6th St have accessible units?
No, 4043 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4043 6th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4043 6th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland