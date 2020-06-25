All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:55 AM

3934 Dolfield Avenue

3934 Dolfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3934 Dolfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Callaway - Garrison

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3934 Dolfield Avenue Baltimore, MD 21215 - THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!

A lovely 2-story row home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathrooms and 2 half Baths. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the crisp and clean character of the home. From the gleaming Hardwood floors, to the stylish cement counters this home with will catch your eye. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3934 Dolfield Avenue have any available units?
3934 Dolfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3934 Dolfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3934 Dolfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3934 Dolfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3934 Dolfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3934 Dolfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 3934 Dolfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3934 Dolfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3934 Dolfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3934 Dolfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 3934 Dolfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3934 Dolfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3934 Dolfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3934 Dolfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3934 Dolfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3934 Dolfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3934 Dolfield Avenue has units with air conditioning.
