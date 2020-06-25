Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3934 Dolfield Avenue Baltimore, MD 21215 - THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!



A lovely 2-story row home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathrooms and 2 half Baths. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the crisp and clean character of the home. From the gleaming Hardwood floors, to the stylish cement counters this home with will catch your eye. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.



Pets Considered on case-by-case



Renter pays all Utilities.



**Tenants are subject to the following charges.

$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program

$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program



Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/MulPbJzdDEI



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/nova



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.

http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE4820904)